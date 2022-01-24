J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after buying an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.20. 3,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

