J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys 566 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.76. 60,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,607. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

