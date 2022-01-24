J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $4,952,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.41. 18,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,214. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

