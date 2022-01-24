J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.96. 23,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

