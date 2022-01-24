J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.20. 13,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day moving average is $119.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

