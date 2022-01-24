J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 154,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,265. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.