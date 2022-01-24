J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.9% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.31.

NIKE stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

