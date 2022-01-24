J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of ETN traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,020. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

