Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$41.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JWEL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday.

TSE JWEL opened at C$37.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.43. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$32.70 and a 12-month high of C$41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

