Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of JHG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

