Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,743,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

