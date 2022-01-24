Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.33.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 163,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.