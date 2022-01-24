JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Raised by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 255.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $862,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,553 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.04. 295,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,223,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

