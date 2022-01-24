Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Allstate Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $13.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

NYSE ALL opened at $119.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Allstate has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

