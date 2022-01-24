Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €265.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €265.00 ($301.14) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €242.23 ($275.26).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €221.70 ($251.93) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of €208.43 and a 200 day moving average of €203.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.