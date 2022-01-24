Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for China Resources Beer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $15.38 on Monday. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.