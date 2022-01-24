JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 1,012,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,082. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

