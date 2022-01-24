JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 11.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 22,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,088,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKS shares. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.