Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.03 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,028,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.98. 3,097,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,292,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

