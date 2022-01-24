Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. 1,094,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,647,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $284.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

