Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $19.38 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $8.36 on Monday, hitting $155.18. 471,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $158.50 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

