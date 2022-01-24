Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $556.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,209,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $556,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,911,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $99.16. 17,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

