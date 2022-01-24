Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 54,656 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $83,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 369,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

