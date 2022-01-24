Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $78.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,528.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,807.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

