JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in JOYY by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in JOYY by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,942,000 after buying an additional 279,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,194,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

