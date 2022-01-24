JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.19 ($37.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €28.96 ($32.91) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.26.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.