JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price to $39.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

