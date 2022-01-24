JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Target Price to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 190 ($2.59) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HOC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 130 ($1.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.40 ($2.30).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.85.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.