JulSwap Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $532,833.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.42 or 0.06620542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,440.08 or 0.99318584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006537 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

