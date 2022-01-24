Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $231.60

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 231.60 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.18), with a volume of 244783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.21).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.50) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.71) to GBX 290 ($3.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.73.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.