KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NOV were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

