KBC Group NV Takes $29,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shutterstock by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Shutterstock by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $90.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.