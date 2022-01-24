Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Critical Survey

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 19.21% 14.58% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $225.21 million 5.20 $40.38 million $1.46 33.85

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Keppel DC REIT and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 1 1 2 0 2.25 Saul Centers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Keppel DC REIT presently has a consensus price target of $1.99, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Keppel DC REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics, and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

