KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

PTON stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.