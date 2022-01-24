KeyCorp Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $228.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.67.

NYSE PXD opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $222.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.84. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

