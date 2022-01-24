King DAG Trading 20.2% Lower This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and $66,539.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00042527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.