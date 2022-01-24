Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 170,637 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18,938.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,637 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Unilever by 74.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 857,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $4.06 on Monday, reaching $53.37. 548,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,328. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

