Kings Point Capital Management Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.43. 22,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,667. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

