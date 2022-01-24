Kings Point Capital Management Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 795.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,698 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,161. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.07 and a 1-year high of $82.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

