Kings Point Capital Management Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.74. 102,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

