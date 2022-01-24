Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $51.40. 962,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,956,668. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.