Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 1,039 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after buying an additional 177,645 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.10. 14,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,307. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.