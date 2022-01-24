Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises about 1.6% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

NYSE CRL traded down $17.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.79. 5,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

