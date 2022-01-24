KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.73. 97,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,832. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

