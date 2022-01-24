Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

