Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.45 ($49.37).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.