Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 12557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Specifically, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,400. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

