KuCoin Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.03 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $14.39 or 0.00042858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $18.03 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

