Kylin Price Tops $0.0800 on Top Exchanges (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $760,500.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

