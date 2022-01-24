Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 760

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.96) to GBX 760 ($10.37) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRE. Barclays dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.71).

LRE opened at GBX 526.50 ($7.18) on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 487.60 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($10.45). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 516.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66.

In related news, insider Simon Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($14,135.63). Also, insider Michael George Dawson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($34,383.95). Insiders have purchased a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,880 over the last 90 days.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

